SBU detains Russian agents who coordinated shelling of Kyiv from rented apartments

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126728 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162615 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158480 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145372 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112648 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195433 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 83752 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106629 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103429 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 70357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54072 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207935 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54072 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152940 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156884 views
Actual
SBU detains Russian agents who coordinated shelling of Kyiv from rented apartments

SBU detains Russian agents who coordinated shelling of Kyiv from rented apartments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22044 views

The SBU CI detained two Russian agents in Kyiv who organized observation posts to adjust missile attacks. The criminals also planned to set up cells in Poltava and Chernihiv.

The SBU detained GRU agents who organized “observation posts” in rented apartments in Kyiv to adjust the shelling of Russia. The criminals also planned to create agent cells in Poltava and Chernihiv.  This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports

Details

SBU counterintelligence reportedly thwarted a new attempt by Russia to set up its own agent cells in Kyiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv.

As a result of a special operation in the capital region, a senior agent (resident) of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces  and one of his associates were detained.

The detainees were two residents of Kyiv region who started working for the Russian special service in exchange for money. On the instructions of the occupiers, they adjusted Russian missile and drone attacks and prepared arson attacks on power substations and Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles.

To complete the tasks, the men  set up an observation post in a rented apartment in a Kyiv high-rise building with a panoramic view of potential targets - critical infrastructure facilities. The agents installed video cameras with a remote access program that allowed the game to monitor the streets of Kyiv online.

In this way, the enemy hoped to record the effects of air strikes on the city and identify air defense firing positions to adjust new attacks

- the SBU said. 

According to the SBU, the sabotage group traveled to Poltava and Chernihiv with a similar task. There, they first conducted reconnaissance near energy facilities, and then planned to create their own cells in both cities.

For this purpose, they tried to recruit local residents looking for “easy money”. The defendants posted relevant ads on specialized Telegram channels controlled by the Russian special service.

Another task for the new Russian agents was reportedly to set fire to TCC employees' cars and power transformers in three regions of Ukraine.

Currently,  both detainees have been served  with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit sabotage under martial law).

The criminal actions of the organizer of the hostile group are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for actions that impede the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detains Ukrzaliznytsia employee who spied for FSB in Donetsk region28.08.24, 10:06 • 45715 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising