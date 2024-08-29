SBU detains Russian agents who coordinated shelling of Kyiv from rented apartments

The SBU detained GRU agents who organized “observation posts” in rented apartments in Kyiv to adjust the shelling of Russia. The criminals also planned to create agent cells in Poltava and Chernihiv. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

SBU counterintelligence reportedly thwarted a new attempt by Russia to set up its own agent cells in Kyiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv.

As a result of a special operation in the capital region, a senior agent (resident) of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and one of his associates were detained.

The detainees were two residents of Kyiv region who started working for the Russian special service in exchange for money. On the instructions of the occupiers, they adjusted Russian missile and drone attacks and prepared arson attacks on power substations and Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles.

To complete the tasks, the men set up an observation post in a rented apartment in a Kyiv high-rise building with a panoramic view of potential targets - critical infrastructure facilities. The agents installed video cameras with a remote access program that allowed the game to monitor the streets of Kyiv online.

In this way, the enemy hoped to record the effects of air strikes on the city and identify air defense firing positions to adjust new attacks - the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the sabotage group traveled to Poltava and Chernihiv with a similar task. There, they first conducted reconnaissance near energy facilities, and then planned to create their own cells in both cities.

For this purpose, they tried to recruit local residents looking for “easy money”. The defendants posted relevant ads on specialized Telegram channels controlled by the Russian special service.

Another task for the new Russian agents was reportedly to set fire to TCC employees' cars and power transformers in three regions of Ukraine.

Currently, both detainees have been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit sabotage under martial law).

The criminal actions of the organizer of the hostile group are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for actions that impede the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

