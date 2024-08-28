SBU detains Ukrzaliznytsia employee who spied for FSB in Donetsk region

SBU CI detained another FSB agent who was working near the frontline in Donetsk region. He was an employee of the regional division of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

On the orders of the Russian secret service, an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia spied on the Defense Forces in the hottest area of the frontline, Pokrovske.

Reportedly, the enemy was primarily interested in the coordinates of the strongholds and firing positions of Ukrainian troops defending the city.

Also, through their agent, the occupiers hoped to learn about the geolocation of key bridges used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern front.

The aggressor planned to use the intelligence to prepare new combat operations aimed at breaking through to the district center - the SBU said.

To collect intelligence, the agent traveled around the area and tried to get the information he needed from his colleagues in the dark.

He would then compile an agent's "report," in which he would create a textual description and display potential targets on electronic maps.

SSU has detained Russia's informant who was spying on HIMARS systems in the Pokrovsk direction

According to the investigation, in the spring of this year, a resident of the Pokrovsk district was remotely recruited by the Russian special service. The man came to the "attention" of the occupiers as a supporter of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he posted anti-Ukrainian comments.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.