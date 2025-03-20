Joan Rowling made an ambiguous post that was perceived as criticism of the "Harry Potter" actors

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106405 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168402 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173382 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124810 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159781 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37872 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23512 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20371 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16210 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85353 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106399 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168399 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159791 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20375 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23516 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37878 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47140 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135739 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Joan Rowling made an ambiguous post that was perceived as criticism of the "Harry Potter" actors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152290 views

Joan Rowling made a post that was criticized as an attack against the "Harry Potter" actors who supported the transgender community. Their relationship deteriorated after the actors supported transgender people in 2020.

Joan Rowling made an ambiguous post that was perceived as criticism of the "Harry Potter" actors

British writer, author of the Harry Potter book series, J.K. Rowling, made an ambiguous post on social media that sparked a new wave of discussions about her strained relationship with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details 

On Tuesday, March 18, Rowling responded to a post on social network X: "Which actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?" with: "Guess three times. Sorry, but it was magical".

According to media reports, although the author added smiling face emoticons to emphasize the humor, the post was widely interpreted as a hint at the main actors of the "Harry Potter" film saga, who distanced themselves from Rowling in 2020 after her statements about transgender people. Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint then publicly supported the transgender community, which led to a deterioration in their relationship with the writer.

Rowling first publicly expressed her position on transgender women in December 2019, when the writer expressed support for researcher Maya Forstater, who lost her job due to controversial statements about transgenderism. After that, Rowling published an essay in which she expressed her position on gender identity, which caused a wave of criticism.

In this essay, she listed five reasons why we should "worry about the new trans activism," which was condemned by Radcliffe and Watson, who stated, "I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you, and love you for who you are."

Radcliffe was the first of the three main characters of "Harry Potter" to speak out against Rowling's views on transgender identity.

The first edition of the book "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone" sold for 44.5 thousand pounds29.11.24, 07:09 • 16460 views

"Transgender women are women," he said in a 2020 statement published by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention charity for young LGBTQ+ people. He acknowledged that Rowling was "undoubtedly responsible for the way my life has turned out," but said he "felt compelled to say something at this moment".

In 2024, the actor admitted that he had not spoken to the author for many years.

"Ultimately, it makes me very sad," he said, "because I look at the person I met, the times we met, the books she wrote, the world she created, and it all fills me with deep sympathy."

His 2020 statement was supported by Grint and Watson

The actress who played Hermione, Emma Watson, also spoke out about the uproar at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. That year's host, Rebel Wilson, introduced the actress on stage, stating, "Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch".

When Watson took the stage, she declared, "I'm here for all the witches!", which many took as a mockery of Rowling.

In April 2024, after the publication of the Cass Report, Rowling stated that she would not forgive the actors, saying that they could "save their apologies".

HBO will shoot a new series about Harry Potter: filming starts in 202507.12.24, 12:53 • 111673 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35