Dismantling of the historical fence of Baikove Cemetery suspended: what is known

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105281 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167763 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105730 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342396 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173238 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144619 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196070 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124780 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15537 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84774 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105281 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167763 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159249 views
Dismantling of the historical fence of Baikove Cemetery suspended: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 271701 views

Repair works at Baikove Cemetery have been stopped. The reason was the lack of agreed scientific and project documentation and public outcry regarding the preservation of cultural heritage.

Dismantling of the historical fence of Baikove Cemetery suspended: what is known

Works on the overhaul of the fence of the Baikove Cemetery are currently suspended. After public outcry and the initiative of the Kyiv City State Administration, the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection stressed the need to stop work until the approved scientific and project documentation that meets the requirements of the legislation on the protection of cultural heritage is obtained. This was reported to the journalist UNN in the KCSA in response to an information request.

In December 2024, the repair of the fence at the Baikove Cemetery began, carried out by the Ritual Service of the SCP "Specialized Combine of Communal and Domestic Services Enterprises" under the project "Overhaul of the fence with the implementation of anti-landslide measures". In particular, according to information on the Prozzoro platform, the tender was won by the company LLC "Building Company "DENKO", which offered a repair amount of almost 200 thousand hryvnias.

After the start of the repair, a petition appeared, which caused public outcry regarding the preservation of part of the fence as an object of cultural heritage. The author of the petition was Kyiv conservationist Dmytro Perov, who called on local authorities to stop the dismantling work.

In Kyiv, they want to erect a monument to Washington. A draft resolution has been submitted to the Rada10.03.25, 20:57 • 26050 views

At the same time, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Pantelieiev addressed a letter to the Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko and the heads of the relevant commissions of the Kyiv City Council with a request not to support the petition to preserve the historical fence of the Baikove Cemetery. 

In the letter, the official noted that not the entire fence of the Baikove Cemetery is an object of cultural heritage, but only certain parts of it. In particular, this is the gate church, 12 sections of brick fence with metal bars from the gate church to the Catholic gate, the Catholic gate itself, as well as the Lutheran gate and decorative elements to them.

...the works performed by the Ritual Service of the SCP "Spetscombinat PCPO" on the object "Overhaul of the fence with the implementation of anti-landslide measures on Baikova Street" are aimed at preserving burials and tombstones, the threat of destruction of which arose due to the significant pressure of large masses of soil from the cemetery and does not provide for the performance of any construction work on the object...

- writes Pantelieiev.

After the high-profile petition, the KCSA initiated an inspection. In particular, a specialist from the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the KCSA conducted a visual inspection of a part of the territory of the Baikove Cemetery and found that the brick fence on the even side of Baikova Street had been dismantled.

So, as a result, the Department stressed the need for additional comprehensive studies of all structural elements, including the fence around the Baikove Cemetery, with the involvement of scientists and the public.

The Department also issued an order to the Ritual Service to stop repair work until the relevant scientific and project documentation is obtained.

A cross partially collapsed at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, it was lowered to the ground by rescuers08.03.25, 18:15 • 35946 views

In response to a request from a UNN journalist, the Ritual Service of the SCP "SPEZKOMBINAT PCPO" noted that this project did not provide for any work on the object "Fence with gate church and portals", which is part of the cultural heritage. It was only about repairing non-historical parts of the fence.

So, at the moment, construction, including dismantling work on the historical fence at the Baikove Cemetery, is not being carried out.

The damaged parts of the Baikove Cemetery fence, namely the historical part of the fence, requires the allocation of funds for the development of a project and the execution of works on the restoration of the fence with the gate church and portals of the Baikove Cemetery in accordance with the norms of legislation on the protection of cultural heritage

- the message says.

In addition, they noted that the "State Research Institute of Building Structures" (SE NDIBK) provided a conclusion based on the results of determining the strength of bricks selected from the masonry of the Baikove Cemetery fence. The survey showed that the brick was produced at Kyiv factories in the mid-twentieth century.

And given its condition, experts do not recommend using it again for capital repairs to the fence.

Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out14.02.25, 18:06 • 52608 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

