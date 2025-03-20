Dismantling of the historical fence of Baikove Cemetery suspended: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Repair works at Baikove Cemetery have been stopped. The reason was the lack of agreed scientific and project documentation and public outcry regarding the preservation of cultural heritage.
Works on the overhaul of the fence of the Baikove Cemetery are currently suspended. After public outcry and the initiative of the Kyiv City State Administration, the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection stressed the need to stop work until the approved scientific and project documentation that meets the requirements of the legislation on the protection of cultural heritage is obtained. This was reported to the journalist UNN in the KCSA in response to an information request.
In December 2024, the repair of the fence at the Baikove Cemetery began, carried out by the Ritual Service of the SCP "Specialized Combine of Communal and Domestic Services Enterprises" under the project "Overhaul of the fence with the implementation of anti-landslide measures". In particular, according to information on the Prozzoro platform, the tender was won by the company LLC "Building Company "DENKO", which offered a repair amount of almost 200 thousand hryvnias.
After the start of the repair, a petition appeared, which caused public outcry regarding the preservation of part of the fence as an object of cultural heritage. The author of the petition was Kyiv conservationist Dmytro Perov, who called on local authorities to stop the dismantling work.
In Kyiv, they want to erect a monument to Washington. A draft resolution has been submitted to the Rada10.03.25, 20:57 • 26050 views
At the same time, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Pantelieiev addressed a letter to the Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko and the heads of the relevant commissions of the Kyiv City Council with a request not to support the petition to preserve the historical fence of the Baikove Cemetery.
In the letter, the official noted that not the entire fence of the Baikove Cemetery is an object of cultural heritage, but only certain parts of it. In particular, this is the gate church, 12 sections of brick fence with metal bars from the gate church to the Catholic gate, the Catholic gate itself, as well as the Lutheran gate and decorative elements to them.
...the works performed by the Ritual Service of the SCP "Spetscombinat PCPO" on the object "Overhaul of the fence with the implementation of anti-landslide measures on Baikova Street" are aimed at preserving burials and tombstones, the threat of destruction of which arose due to the significant pressure of large masses of soil from the cemetery and does not provide for the performance of any construction work on the object...
After the high-profile petition, the KCSA initiated an inspection. In particular, a specialist from the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the KCSA conducted a visual inspection of a part of the territory of the Baikove Cemetery and found that the brick fence on the even side of Baikova Street had been dismantled.
So, as a result, the Department stressed the need for additional comprehensive studies of all structural elements, including the fence around the Baikove Cemetery, with the involvement of scientists and the public.
The Department also issued an order to the Ritual Service to stop repair work until the relevant scientific and project documentation is obtained.
A cross partially collapsed at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, it was lowered to the ground by rescuers08.03.25, 18:15 • 35946 views
In response to a request from a UNN journalist, the Ritual Service of the SCP "SPEZKOMBINAT PCPO" noted that this project did not provide for any work on the object "Fence with gate church and portals", which is part of the cultural heritage. It was only about repairing non-historical parts of the fence.
So, at the moment, construction, including dismantling work on the historical fence at the Baikove Cemetery, is not being carried out.
The damaged parts of the Baikove Cemetery fence, namely the historical part of the fence, requires the allocation of funds for the development of a project and the execution of works on the restoration of the fence with the gate church and portals of the Baikove Cemetery in accordance with the norms of legislation on the protection of cultural heritage
In addition, they noted that the "State Research Institute of Building Structures" (SE NDIBK) provided a conclusion based on the results of determining the strength of bricks selected from the masonry of the Baikove Cemetery fence. The survey showed that the brick was produced at Kyiv factories in the mid-twentieth century.
And given its condition, experts do not recommend using it again for capital repairs to the fence.
Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out14.02.25, 18:06 • 52608 views