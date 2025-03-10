In Kyiv, they want to erect a monument to Washington. A draft resolution has been submitted to the Rada
A group of members of parliament registered a draft resolution for the construction of a monument to George Washington in Kyiv. The document was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on March 10 and forwarded for consideration to the leadership.
The draft resolution for the construction of a monument to George Washington in the city of Kyiv was submitted to the Council on March 10.
Its initiators are a number of MPs.
The text of the document and the explanatory note are currently absent.
"Submitted for consideration by the leadership," it is stated in the document card.
Reference
George Washington - an American statesman, the first president of the United States (1789-1797), a founding father of the USA, commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, a participant in the war for the independence of the North American states, the creator of the American institution of the presidency, a general of the US Army, a national hero of the country.