US-Ukraine talks will begin on March 11 in Saudi Arabia - Fox News

US-Ukraine talks will begin on March 11 in Saudi Arabia
Secretary of State Rubio, Special Representative Witkoff, and Advisor Waltz will meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Riyadh on March 11. The meeting will take place as part of the start of the work of the teams from Ukraine and the US.
Next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will travel to Saudi Arabia for talks with Ukraine, reports Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich, according to UNN.
On Tuesday, Rubio, Vitkoff, and Waltz will head to Riyadh to meet with Ukrainians, including Yermak
She did not provide further details.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the day before that the teams from Ukraine and the U.S. began working on a meeting today. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week.