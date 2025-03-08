A cross partially collapsed at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, it was lowered to the ground by rescuers
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a cross partially collapsed on the dome of one of the churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra; it was lowered to the ground by rescuers, reports UNN citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.
Details
On March 8 at 13:05, a report was received about the need for assistance in Lavrskiy Lane.
Rescuers established that a cross had partially collapsed on the dome of one of the churches.
For the safe dismantling of the structure, rescuers used a truck-mounted lift. They ascended to the cross, carefully cut the wire, and safely lowered it to the ground.
