On the dome of one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a cross partially collapsed. Rescuers safely dismantled and lowered it to the ground using a truck-mounted lift.
On January 22, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy, the Monk Anastasius of Persia, and the Monk Anastasius of the Caves.
Pechersk court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Serhiy Gnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The decision provides for 60 days of detention.
The Northern Commercial Court of Appeal upheld the claim of the Kyiv Cave Monastery against UTOPIK to vacate building No. 19. The building belongs to the state and is an architectural monument of local significance.
Kyiv's Pecherskyi Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the regional State Medical Examination Service suspected of illicit enrichment. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.
On October 15, the Kyiv Cave Monastery will open an exhibition of the restored iconostasis of St. George's Church in Drohobych. The 17th-century iconostasis is a pearl of Ukrainian sacred art and part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A church for the military has opened in the Kyiv Cave Monastery. Military chaplains will conduct services together with the monastery's brethren, providing spiritual support to the military.
The Museum of history of Kiev will open an exhibition called "Lavra of Heaven", the central place in which will be occupied by Irina Karpova's jewelry composition "Lavra of Heaven", dedicated to the history and significance of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.
As part of the PYSANKY. REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova created a unique Easter egg based on the paintings of the Refectory Church of the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve.
Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky, who was suspected by the media of tax schemes and fraud, still works in the prosecutor general's office. At the same time, other officials were dismissed after corruption scandals, which underlines the selective approach to dismissals in the Department.
Some of the buildings on the territory of the Lower Lavra transferred to state control will be adapted for museum use, while some "new buildings" need to be demolished to restore the historic landscape.
A Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in nightclubs and possessing ammunition without a permit was taken into custody with the possibility of posting almost UAH 4 million bail.
In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.
Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court remanded businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody without bail until July 7 on suspicion of organizing a contract killing.
The hearing of the appeal against the measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail was postponed until June 3 against the employee of the State Protection Department suspected of killing a 16-year-old teenager on a Kyiv funicular due to the lack of case materials.
The 52 characters of the new name of the Zvirynetska station were installed at the Kyiv subway station, replacing the old name of Druzhby Narodiv.
From 00:00 to 05:00 on Easter, a curfew will be in effect in Kyiv, and law enforcement officers will patrol near churches to maintain order and help with evacuations if necessary.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former MP Maksym Mykytas from house arrest to bail of over UAH 908,000 in the case of embezzlement of UAH 307 million from the Ministry of Defense during the construction of warehouses.
Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court extended Metropolitan Pavlo's duties, including not leaving his place of residence, until June 30, 2024, but removed his electronic bracelet.
Law enforcers are conducting searches at Kyivteploenergo over alleged irregularities in the procurement of spare parts important to the company's operations.
The Hrynkivychs, who are suspected of causing almost a billion hryvnias in damage to the state by failing to fulfill contracts for the supply of clothing for the Armed Forces, do not care how society perceives them if their defense tactics help them avoid prison.
On April 22, Kyiv resumed paid parking through the Kyiv Digital app, which varies depending on the zone from 5 to 35 UAH/hour on weekdays from 8 am to 10 pm.
The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra has introduced a new system, the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine, to keep track of cultural heritage sites. As of now, 105,532 objects have already been entered into the register.
Kyiv's Pechersk Court extended Roman Hrynkevych's detention for two months, but reduced his bail from UAH 469 million to UAH 393 million in the case of fraud with material property for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion.
The law enforcement officer was taken into custody for 60 days without bail. He is suspected of killing a teenager at a Kyiv funicular station.
The family of a 16-year-old boy who died at a funicular station in Kyiv supports the prosecutor's request to take into custody a police officer suspected of pushing the teenager, which led to his fatal injury.
Lviv-based Skeiron has digitized the caves of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, one of the most important historical and religious sites in Ukraine, creating a 3D model of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The court imposed preventive measures on members of an organized group suspected of illegally cutting down 185 oak trees over 100 years old in the Chornobyl Reserve.
Ten casualties, including a 16-year-old girl, were reported after the Russian attack on Kyiv's Pechersk district: two were hospitalized, eight were treated on the spot, but reports of anyone being trapped in the rubble were not confirmed.
