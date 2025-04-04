Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15823 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28920 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64889 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213960 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122687 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213960 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391958 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310822 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3148 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14280 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57210 views
A cross partially collapsed at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, it was lowered to the ground by rescuers

On the dome of one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a cross partially collapsed. Rescuers safely dismantled and lowered it to the ground using a truck-mounted lift.

Society • March 8, 04:15 PM • 35955 views

The Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy and the Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin. What church holidays are celebrated on January 22

On January 22, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy, the Monk Anastasius of Persia, and the Monk Anastasius of the Caves.

Society • January 22, 04:33 AM • 29314 views

Court remanded 56th Brigade soldier Hnezdilov to custody

Pechersk court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Serhiy Gnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The decision provides for 60 days of detention.

War • October 11, 06:02 PM • 28564 views

Court rules that the Society for the Protection of Historical Monuments must vacate one of the buildings of the Kyiv Cave Monastery

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeal upheld the claim of the Kyiv Cave Monastery against UTOPIK to vacate building No. 19. The building belongs to the state and is an architectural monument of local significance.

Politics • October 10, 03:37 PM • 17960 views

The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC was placed in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million

Kyiv's Pecherskyi Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the regional State Medical Examination Service suspected of illicit enrichment. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.

Crimes and emergencies • October 7, 11:40 AM • 11945 views

“Pearl of Ukrainian sacred art": restored iconostasis of a UNESCO-listed church will be shown in Kyiv

On October 15, the Kyiv Cave Monastery will open an exhibition of the restored iconostasis of St. George's Church in Drohobych. The 17th-century iconostasis is a pearl of Ukrainian sacred art and part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Culture • October 5, 08:56 AM • 17926 views

Church for military opened in Kyiv Cave Monastery

A church for the military has opened in the Kyiv Cave Monastery. Military chaplains will conduct services together with the monastery's brethren, providing spiritual support to the military.

Society • August 16, 02:04 PM • 37077 views

Jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" will be presented at the exhibition in Kiev

The Museum of history of Kiev will open an exhibition called "Lavra of Heaven", the central place in which will be occupied by Irina Karpova's jewelry composition "Lavra of Heaven", dedicated to the history and significance of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

Culture • June 3, 10:55 PM • 30879 views

PYSANKY.REBORN: New Easter egg based on paintings of the Refectory Church presented at the exhibition in the Kyiv Cave Monastery

As part of the PYSANKY. REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova created a unique Easter egg based on the paintings of the Refectory Church of the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve.

Culture • May 24, 03:05 PM • 18816 views

"What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull": the blogger drew attention to the selectivity of dismissals in the Prosecutor General's office after corruption scandals

Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky, who was suspected by the media of tax schemes and fraud, still works in the prosecutor general's office. At the same time, other officials were dismissed after corruption scandals, which underlines the selective approach to dismissals in the Department.

Politics • May 22, 09:44 AM • 23394 views

Certain buildings on the territory of the Lower Lavra will be adapted for museum use

Some of the buildings on the territory of the Lower Lavra transferred to state control will be adapted for museum use, while some "new buildings" need to be demolished to restore the historic landscape.

Politics • May 16, 09:45 AM • 27565 views

Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in clubs is taken into custody

A Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in nightclubs and possessing ammunition without a permit was taken into custody with the possibility of posting almost UAH 4 million bail.

Kyiv • May 15, 01:09 PM • 32533 views

Emergency power outages in Kyiv - YASNO

In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.

Kyiv • May 14, 06:37 PM • 54688 views

Kolomoisky remanded in custody until July 7 in new case

Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court remanded businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody without bail until July 7 on suspicion of organizing a contract killing.

Crimes and emergencies • May 9, 11:58 AM • 17104 views

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: court postpones consideration of appeal against arrest of a parole officer

The hearing of the appeal against the measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail was postponed until June 3 against the employee of the State Protection Department suspected of killing a 16-year-old teenager on a Kyiv funicular due to the lack of case materials.

Crimes and emergencies • May 9, 09:29 AM • 17557 views

At the Zvirynetska metro station in Kyiv replacing letters from the old name has started

The 52 characters of the new name of the Zvirynetska station were installed at the Kyiv subway station, replacing the old name of Druzhby Narodiv.

Culture • May 2, 07:22 AM • 36731 views

Curfew to remain unchanged in Kyiv on Easter, police to patrol churches

From 00:00 to 05:00 on Easter, a curfew will be in effect in Kyiv, and law enforcement officers will patrol near churches to maintain order and help with evacuations if necessary.

Society • May 1, 05:16 AM • 25620 views

HACCU changes the measure of restraint for ex-MP Mykytas in the case of embezzlement of $307 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former MP Maksym Mykytas from house arrest to bail of over UAH 908,000 in the case of embezzlement of UAH 307 million from the Ministry of Defense during the construction of warehouses.

Politics • April 30, 02:22 PM • 19787 views

Court extends duties of UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo until the end of June

Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court extended Metropolitan Pavlo's duties, including not leaving his place of residence, until June 30, 2024, but removed his electronic bracelet.

Crimes and emergencies • April 30, 12:34 PM • 17503 views

Searches are underway at Kyivteploenergo - KCSA

Law enforcers are conducting searches at Kyivteploenergo over alleged irregularities in the procurement of spare parts important to the company's operations.

Kyiv • April 26, 10:16 AM • 17722 views
Exclusive

Former prosecutor Viktor Chumak: Hrynkivtsi does not care how they will look in the eyes of society

The Hrynkivychs, who are suspected of causing almost a billion hryvnias in damage to the state by failing to fulfill contracts for the supply of clothing for the Armed Forces, do not care how society perceives them if their defense tactics help them avoid prison.

Society • April 19, 12:04 PM • 102997 views

Kyiv resumes paid parking on April 22: what are the tariffs

On April 22, Kyiv resumed paid parking through the Kyiv Digital app, which varies depending on the zone from 5 to 35 UAH/hour on weekdays from 8 am to 10 pm.

Economy • April 19, 05:39 AM • 34448 views

A new system of accounting for the immovable cultural heritage of Ukraine was presented

The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra has introduced a new system, the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine, to keep track of cultural heritage sites. As of now, 105,532 objects have already been entered into the register.

Culture • April 16, 11:00 PM • 29273 views

Court extends Roman Hrynkevych's arrest, but reduces bail again

Kyiv's Pechersk Court extended Roman Hrynkevych's detention for two months, but reduced his bail from UAH 469 million to UAH 393 million in the case of fraud with material property for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion.

Economy • April 12, 05:22 PM • 26818 views

Murder of a teenager at a Kyiv funicular station: the court remanded the police officer in custody

The law enforcement officer was taken into custody for 60 days without bail. He is suspected of killing a teenager at a Kyiv funicular station.

Kyiv • April 9, 01:02 PM • 83946 views

Murder of a teenager at a funicular station: the family of the deceased supports the request for the arrest of the suspect

The family of a 16-year-old boy who died at a funicular station in Kyiv supports the prosecutor's request to take into custody a police officer suspected of pushing the teenager, which led to his fatal injury.

Crimes and emergencies • April 9, 12:09 PM • 22015 views

Ancient caves of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra digitized in 3D by Ukrainian company - Ministry of Culture

Lviv-based Skeiron has digitized the caves of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, one of the most important historical and religious sites in Ukraine, creating a 3D model of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Culture • April 3, 07:27 PM • 101352 views

Prosecutor's Office: Suspects in illegal felling of oaks in Chornobyl reserve to be held in custody until trial

The court imposed preventive measures on members of an organized group suspected of illegally cutting down 185 oak trees over 100 years old in the Chornobyl Reserve.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 09:17 AM • 22430 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: information about a person under the rubble in Pechersk has not been confirmed

Ten casualties, including a 16-year-old girl, were reported after the Russian attack on Kyiv's Pechersk district: two were hospitalized, eight were treated on the spot, but reports of anyone being trapped in the rubble were not confirmed.

War • March 25, 02:15 PM • 28240 views

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv: 10 injured reported

A Russian rocket attack on Kyiv's Pechersk district injured 10 people, a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized and later discharged, while rescuers continue to clear the rubble of a destroyed building.

War • March 25, 12:51 PM • 30542 views