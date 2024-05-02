At the Zvirynetska metro station in Kyiv replacing letters from the old name has started

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88448 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108952 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151729 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251597 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174461 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70787 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38674 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32146 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64707 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224999 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88448 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113179 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114064 views
At the Zvirynetska metro station in Kyiv replacing letters from the old name has started

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36713 views

The 52 characters of the new name of the Zvirynetska station were installed at the Kyiv subway station, replacing the old name of Druzhby Narodiv.

In Kyiv, at the Zvirynetska metro station, the old name "Friendship of Peoples" was removed from the track walls and two of the four sets of new signs were installed, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of May 1 to May 2, the old name "Druzhby Narodiv" was dismantled from the track walls at the Zvirynetska metro station and two of the four necessary sets of the new name were installed," the statement reads.

One set of the Zvirynetska station name has 13 characters, and the weight of one letter is 5 to 6 kg. In total, 52 characters were made for this station, which can be installed only at night, when there is no train traffic and no voltage on the contact rail. The rest of the signs will be installed one of the following nights.

The author of the fonts, designer Bohdan Hdal, took into account the historical context when creating the lettering layout.

For reference

Zvirynets is a historical area known since the times of Kyivan Rus between Pechersk, Vydubychi, Telychka and Chorna Hora. 

18.05.23, 18:38 • 1125877 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising