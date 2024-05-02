At the Zvirynetska metro station in Kyiv replacing letters from the old name has started

In Kyiv, at the Zvirynetska metro station, the old name "Friendship of Peoples" was removed from the track walls and two of the four sets of new signs were installed, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of May 1 to May 2, the old name "Druzhby Narodiv" was dismantled from the track walls at the Zvirynetska metro station and two of the four necessary sets of the new name were installed," the statement reads.

One set of the Zvirynetska station name has 13 characters, and the weight of one letter is 5 to 6 kg. In total, 52 characters were made for this station, which can be installed only at night, when there is no train traffic and no voltage on the contact rail. The rest of the signs will be installed one of the following nights.

The author of the fonts, designer Bohdan Hdal, took into account the historical context when creating the lettering layout.

For reference

Zvirynets is a historical area known since the times of Kyivan Rus between Pechersk, Vydubychi, Telychka and Chorna Hora.