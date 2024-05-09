Kolomoisky remanded in custody until July 7 in new case

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded businessman Ihor Kolomoisky in custody without the possibility of bail until July 7 in a case on suspicion of organizing a contract killing. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the court arrested the suspected businessman without the possibility of bail. The pre-trial restraint is set to last until July 7.

Addendum

Kolomoisky was notified of another suspicion - of organizing a contract killing.

In another case, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the term of Kolomoisky's detention until June 2, 2024, with an alternative bail of UAH 1 billion 960 million.

Ihor Kolomoisky has been served with several suspicions. One of them is for fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

The businessman also received suspicion under three articles in the case of misappropriation of UAH 5.8 billion between 2013 and 2014.