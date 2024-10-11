Court remanded 56th Brigade soldier Hnezdilov to custody
Pechersk court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Serhiy Gnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The decision provides for 60 days of detention.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days against Serhii Gnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, UNN reports.
Details
Apply preventive measures in the form of detention to the suspect Serhiy Oleksiiovych Hnezdilov. The term of detention is until December 9, 2024
We will remind
Serhii Gnezdilov, a serviceman of the 56th OMPBr, who publicly announced that he had left the military unit, was accused of desertion.
The day before, the DBR employees detained a serviceman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, who voluntarily left the military unit and reported about it through social networks.
He faces up to 12 years in prison.