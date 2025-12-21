Patron of warriors: icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk handed over to SOF

The icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk, who will be the patron saint of warriors, was handed over to the Special Operations Forces (SOF). This was reported by the SOF on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that not a mythical and appropriated character, but a real historical figure, Ilya Muromets, lived in the XII century on Ukrainian land. Initially, he served as a warrior of the princely retinue, had the nickname Chobotok and became famous for his great strength and exploits. Studied bones and remains of Ilya showed traces of his numerous wounds, including from a spear.

After his service, Ilya Muromets became a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where he spent the rest of his life in prayer. In 1643, he was canonized as a venerable among the saints of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - the report says.

The soldiers of the Special Operations Forces assured that with determination, confidence, faith and Holy protection they continue to perform combat missions to protect the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian statehood and Ukraine.

Recall

Recently, representatives of the scout organization "Plast" handed over the Bethlehem Fire to the chaplains of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This symbol of light and unity will be delivered by the chaplains to the soldiers directly in the combat zone to support the defenders who cannot celebrate Christmas with their families due to their service.

