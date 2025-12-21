$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 13303 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 28183 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 31019 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 23218 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 23201 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 28957 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 32593 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25866 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25056 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20406 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Publications
Exclusives
Patron of warriors: icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk handed over to SOF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk, who will become the patron saint of warriors, was handed over to the Special Operations Forces. Ilya Muromets, a real historical figure of the 12th century, was a warrior of the princely retinue, and then a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Patron of warriors: icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk handed over to SOF

The icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk, who will be the patron saint of warriors, was handed over to the Special Operations Forces (SOF). This was reported by the SOF on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that not a mythical and appropriated character, but a real historical figure, Ilya Muromets, lived in the XII century on Ukrainian land. Initially, he served as a warrior of the princely retinue, had the nickname Chobotok and became famous for his great strength and exploits. Studied bones and remains of Ilya showed traces of his numerous wounds, including from a spear.

After his service, Ilya Muromets became a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where he spent the rest of his life in prayer. In 1643, he was canonized as a venerable among the saints of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

- the report says.

The soldiers of the Special Operations Forces assured that with determination, confidence, faith and Holy protection they continue to perform combat missions to protect the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian statehood and Ukraine.

Recall

Recently, representatives of the scout organization "Plast" handed over the Bethlehem Fire to the chaplains of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This symbol of light and unity will be delivered by the chaplains to the soldiers directly in the combat zone to support the defenders who cannot celebrate Christmas with their families due to their service.

Syrskyi met with chaplains: The Doctrine for meeting the spiritual and religious needs of servicemen was presented17.10.25, 18:29 • 3761 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Ukraine