Syrskyi met with chaplains: The Doctrine for meeting the spiritual and religious needs of servicemen was presented

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with military chaplains, representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Protestant and Muslim communities. The commander of the troops wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Chaplains care for the spiritual resilience of soldiers, helping them maintain faith. Many problems in units are solved more easily when the commander and chaplain are in their place, able to listen to each soldier and answer their troubling questions. – Syrskyi noted.

During the meeting, the results of a study on factors influencing the spiritual resilience of military personnel were presented, and the Doctrine for meeting the spiritual and religious needs of personnel was introduced. Syrskyi also instructed to strengthen cooperation with religious organizations to select worthy candidates for chaplain positions.