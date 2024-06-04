Jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" will be presented at the exhibition in Kiev

A masterpiece of jewelry art will be demonstrated in Kiev. The central place in the exhibition will be occupied by the jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" by Irina Karpova. This is reported by the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Museum of history of the city of Kiev will open an exhibition called "Lavra of Heaven". This event is dedicated to the main spiritual shrine of the Ukrainian people – the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

The main goal of the project is to draw attention to the history, beauty and significance of the legendary Kiev landmark.

The central place in the exhibition is occupied by the jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven", created by the author Irina Karpova. This work, full of philosophical meaning, is a symbol of Ukraine's victory in the spiritual sphere and faith in a bright future for the Ukrainian people.

The exhibition also includes the icon "St. Anthony and Theodosius of the caves" of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, old engravings from the Sheremetyevo Museum, icons from the collection of the Museum of history of the city of Kiev and other valuable exhibits.