Jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" will be presented at the exhibition in Kiev

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79675 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 140601 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 145640 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240347 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 172115 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 163814 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148035 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220108 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206605 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111093 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39860 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58555 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106966 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59173 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206602 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219771 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12823 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19963 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106966 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111093 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158628 views
Jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" will be presented at the exhibition in Kiev

Jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" will be presented at the exhibition in Kiev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30836 views

The Museum of history of Kiev will open an exhibition called "Lavra of Heaven", the central place in which will be occupied by Irina Karpova's jewelry composition "Lavra of Heaven", dedicated to the history and significance of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

A masterpiece of jewelry art will be demonstrated in Kiev. The central place in the exhibition will be occupied by the jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven" by Irina Karpova. This is reported by the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Museum of history of the city of Kiev will open an exhibition called "Lavra of Heaven". This event is dedicated to the main spiritual shrine of the Ukrainian people – the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

The main goal of the project is to draw attention to the history, beauty and significance of the legendary Kiev landmark.

The central place in the exhibition is occupied by the jewelry art composition "Lavra of Heaven", created by the author Irina Karpova. This work, full of philosophical meaning, is a symbol of Ukraine's victory in the spiritual sphere and faith in a bright future for the Ukrainian people.

The exhibition also includes the icon "St. Anthony and Theodosius of the caves" of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, old engravings from the Sheremetyevo Museum, icons from the collection of the Museum of history of the city of Kiev and other valuable exhibits.

12.11.23, 16:22 • 107193 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

CultureKyivEvents
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising