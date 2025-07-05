Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancer

Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles in the series "Charmed", "Nip/Tuck", as well as for the role of the supervillain Doctor Doom from "Fantastic Four", died at the age of 56 after a long treatment for cancer. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the actor died on Wednesday, July 2, in Clearwater, Florida. Julian McMahon's death was confirmed by his wife.

With an open heart, I want to share with the world the news that my beloved husband Julian McMahon passed away peacefully this week after a courageous effort in his fight against cancer - she wrote.

McMahon was born in Sydney. He began his career as a model in the 1980s before transitioning to acting, landing a role in the Australian soap opera "Home and Away" in 1990.

His feature film debut was in the comedy "Wet and Wild Summer!" alongside Elliott Gould, and he also starred in the television series "Another World", "Profiler" and gained widespread popularity after playing Cole Turner in the popular series "Charmed".

He later appeared in "Nip/Tuck", an FX medical drama created by Ryan Murphy. The show ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2010 and earned McMahon a Golden Globe nomination.

Known for playing charming villains, McMahon played Marvel supervillain Doctor Doom in 20th Century Fox's "Fantastic Four" films in 2005 and 2007. He also voiced Doctor Doom in the 2005 "Fantastic Four" video game.

McMahon also played the role of Jess LaCroix, a special agent and team leader, in the series "FBI: Most Wanted", appearing in it for three seasons.

Among his most recent roles are that of Australian Prime Minister Stephen Roos in the Netflix series "The Residence", as well as appearances in the films "The Surfer" and "The Supremes" in Earl's All-You-Can-Eat.

McMahon was married three times, including to Australian singer Dannii Minogue in 1994 and to actress Brooke Burns, with whom he has a daughter. He last married Paniagua in 2014.

Recall

