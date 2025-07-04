$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Trump promised to look into the issue of stopping military aid to Kyiv - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

US President Donald Trump, during a 40-minute conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promised to check whether military aid to Ukraine had been stopped, focusing on air defense needs. The leaders agreed to a meeting of relevant teams to discuss arms supplies.

Trump promised to look into the issue of stopping military aid to Kyiv - Axios

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been suspended. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the conversation between the presidents lasted about 40 minutes and was mainly devoted to Ukraine's air defense needs.

An unnamed Ukrainian official and another source familiar with the content of the conversation told reporters that Trump was aware of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, the head of the White House expressed a desire to help.

“Agreed to a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities”: Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump04.07.25, 20:01 • 742 views

"Trump said he wanted to help with air defense and that he would check what had been suspended, if anything," the source said.

According to the Ukrainian official, Trump and Zelenskyy agreed on a separate meeting of the relevant teams of both countries to discuss in detail air defense issues and arms supplies in general.

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hopes for US flexibility regarding arms supplies to Ukraine after some deliveries were suspended due to concerns about stockpiles. The Pentagon suspended the transfer of artillery shells and air defense systems to Ukraine, citing a review of US stockpiles.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
