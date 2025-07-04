“Agreed to a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities”: Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I spoke with President Trump, an important conversation, we agreed on a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities. We talked in great detail about joint production, and we need it, and America needs it. - said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized that a decent agreement for peace is needed, and Kyiv supports American proposals.