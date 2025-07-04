“Agreed to a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities”: Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump

$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21635 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49160 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 30281 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 42128 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 75351 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 176376 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 188307 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 170072 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 166714 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103847 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
+25°
4m/s
56%
751mm
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damagedJuly 4, 07:42 AM • 54948 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new detailsJuly 4, 10:45 AM • 7335 views
UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico12:02 PM • 21444 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 56590 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 48336 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21635 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49160 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 48596 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 56832 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 175969 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 116799 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 148551 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 124508 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 126236 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 127239 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

"Agreed to a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities": Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 151 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump. The parties agreed on a meeting of teams to strengthen air defense and discussed joint weapons production.

"Agreed to a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities": Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I spoke with President Trump, an important conversation, we agreed on a meeting of our teams to increase air defense capabilities. We talked in great detail about joint production, and we need it, and America needs it.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized that a decent agreement for peace is needed, and Kyiv supports American proposals.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
