Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in Kyiv

Police officers of the Desnyansky Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Territorial Prosecutor's Office, exposed a 45-year-old local resident for unauthorized occupation of a land plot in a protected area in the Desnyansky district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the Kyiv resident had illegally occupied a land plot of 40 square meters on the shore of Lake Serednie Vyhurivske and built six gazebos there.

Furthermore, the offender rented out these buildings as a recreation area for entrepreneurial activity and profit, which amounted to 4000 hryvnias per day - the post says.

Investigators informed the man of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Having carried out all necessary procedural actions, the police completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to the court. For unauthorized occupation of a land plot and unauthorized construction, the accused faces imprisonment for up to two years.

Recall

