Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

In Kyiv, a 45-year-old man arbitrarily occupied 40 square meters of land near Lake Serednie Vyhurivske, built six gazebos, and rented them out. He faces up to two years in prison for arbitrary occupation of a land plot and construction.

Police officers of the Desnyansky Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Territorial Prosecutor's Office, exposed a 45-year-old local resident for unauthorized occupation of a land plot in a protected area in the Desnyansky district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the Kyiv resident had illegally occupied a land plot of 40 square meters on the shore of Lake Serednie Vyhurivske and built six gazebos there.

Furthermore, the offender rented out these buildings as a recreation area for entrepreneurial activity and profit, which amounted to 4000 hryvnias per day

- the post says.

Investigators informed the man of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Having carried out all necessary procedural actions, the police completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to the court. For unauthorized occupation of a land plot and unauthorized construction, the accused faces imprisonment for up to two years.

Recall

Police and SBU exposed a group of fraudsters who tried to appropriate an agricultural enterprise with 1500 land plots, taking advantage of the owner's absence abroad. The perpetrators were detained while attempting to arrange a fictitious sale of the enterprise.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
