A gang of fraudsters who seized apartments worth UAH 6 million was exposed in Kyiv

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
02:58 PM • 23439 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

02:45 PM • 112781 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 118152 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 12:56 PM • 78311 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

May 22, 12:16 PM • 75754 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

May 22, 09:24 AM • 167681 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

May 22, 07:34 AM • 83015 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

May 21, 11:37 AM • 117466 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

May 21, 09:43 AM • 188281 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

May 21, 09:21 AM • 163235 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 119383 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 113117 views

The enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles - OVA

02:08 PM • 16779 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM • 102605 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

02:34 PM • 66100 views
In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM • 103100 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 118159 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
May 22, 09:24 AM • 167687 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 195550 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 381725 views
Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

02:34 PM • 66465 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 113465 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 119716 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 124047 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 160042 views
A gang of fraudsters who seized apartments worth UAH 6 million was exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Kyiv police exposed a group of apartment fraudsters. The fraudsters used fake documents and front men. It was established that members of the criminal group illegally seized at least four apartments and tried to seize two more. The four dealers face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Kyiv police exposed a group of Kyiv apartment fraudsters who, under the guise of heirs, seized real estate worth more than UAH 6 million. To implement the fraudulent schemes, the defendants used fake documents, opened inheritance cases through controlled notaries, executed donation and life maintenance agreements, and then sold the property through straw men. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the National Police, together with investigators of the investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, exposed the activities of a group of fraudsters who had been implementing "schemes" of seizing real estate in the capital and the region for a long time.

The organizer of apartment fraud turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv, who had previously been caught in the sights of law enforcement officers for committing similar crimes

- the police said in a statement.

It is noted that the man developed a plan and involved several accomplices to implement it - an employee of a state institution who had access to closed registers and provided confidential information, close associates whose tasks included recruiting citizens from socially vulnerable categories, as well as straw "heirs" through whom documents for housing were оформлювались.

For example, in November 2024, the perpetrators registered ownership of two apartments in the Pechersk district of the capital.

Possessing reliable data that the deceased owners of the real estate have no heirs, the dealers illegally оформлювали inheritance to one of the members of the group. They put the apartments on the sales website, and in order to speed up the signing of agreements with potential "clients", the dealers underestimated their market value

- the law enforcement officers said.

In another episode, the defendants gained the trust of a man who abused alcohol. For several months, they put pressure on the victim, offering to help with the sale of an apartment that he inherited from his mother, and the purchase of a smaller living space for him. During another feast, the man agreed to sell his own home.

In total, law enforcement officers documented six episodes of illegal activity by members of the criminal group: illegal seizure of four apartments in the Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv and the city of Boryspil, as well as two attempts to seize real estate in the capital.

Police officers conducted 13 authorized searches at the addresses of residence and in the vehicles of the defendants and seized notarial agreements and other documentation for real estate, mobile phones, bank cards, computer equipment, flash drives, cars and draft records.

Also, the investigators informed the organizer and three accomplices about the suspicion of fraud (Parts 4 and 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two defendants were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail. Two more have been placed under house arrest at night.

Let us remind you

The police detained three people who fraudulently seized apartments of vulnerable citizens. The perpetrators gained trust through repairs and even marriages, and then resold the real estate.

Criminals who poisoned people with disabilities for apartments will be tried17.01.25, 10:23 • 32337 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Boryspil
Kyiv
