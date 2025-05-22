A gang of fraudsters who seized apartments worth UAH 6 million was exposed in Kyiv
Kyiv police exposed a group of apartment fraudsters. The fraudsters used fake documents and front men. It was established that members of the criminal group illegally seized at least four apartments and tried to seize two more. The four dealers face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Kyiv police exposed a group of Kyiv apartment fraudsters who, under the guise of heirs, seized real estate worth more than UAH 6 million. To implement the fraudulent schemes, the defendants used fake documents, opened inheritance cases through controlled notaries, executed donation and life maintenance agreements, and then sold the property through straw men. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.
Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the National Police, together with investigators of the investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, exposed the activities of a group of fraudsters who had been implementing "schemes" of seizing real estate in the capital and the region for a long time.
The organizer of apartment fraud turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv, who had previously been caught in the sights of law enforcement officers for committing similar crimes
It is noted that the man developed a plan and involved several accomplices to implement it - an employee of a state institution who had access to closed registers and provided confidential information, close associates whose tasks included recruiting citizens from socially vulnerable categories, as well as straw "heirs" through whom documents for housing were оформлювались.
For example, in November 2024, the perpetrators registered ownership of two apartments in the Pechersk district of the capital.
Possessing reliable data that the deceased owners of the real estate have no heirs, the dealers illegally оформлювали inheritance to one of the members of the group. They put the apartments on the sales website, and in order to speed up the signing of agreements with potential "clients", the dealers underestimated their market value
In another episode, the defendants gained the trust of a man who abused alcohol. For several months, they put pressure on the victim, offering to help with the sale of an apartment that he inherited from his mother, and the purchase of a smaller living space for him. During another feast, the man agreed to sell his own home.
In total, law enforcement officers documented six episodes of illegal activity by members of the criminal group: illegal seizure of four apartments in the Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv and the city of Boryspil, as well as two attempts to seize real estate in the capital.
Police officers conducted 13 authorized searches at the addresses of residence and in the vehicles of the defendants and seized notarial agreements and other documentation for real estate, mobile phones, bank cards, computer equipment, flash drives, cars and draft records.
Also, the investigators informed the organizer and three accomplices about the suspicion of fraud (Parts 4 and 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two defendants were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail. Two more have been placed under house arrest at night.
The police detained three people who fraudulently seized apartments of vulnerable citizens. The perpetrators gained trust through repairs and even marriages, and then resold the real estate.
