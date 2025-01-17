ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123682 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113847 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121873 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107516 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151108 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104112 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113711 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

Criminals who poisoned people with disabilities for apartments will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31904 views

Two men who poisoned lonely pensioners and disabled people to take possession of their homes were detained in Chernihiv region. The offenders added the poison to alcohol after processing real estate documents.

In Chernihiv region, criminals were exposed who, having gained the trust of lonely pensioners and disabled people, would sign over their homes to themselves and give the owners a lethal dose of poison.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In Chernihiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the organizers of a criminal scheme to appropriate apartments of disabled and elderly people, and prevented the poisoning of a victim of the fraud.

The operatives established that a 44-year-old and a 34-year-old Chernihiv residents were looking for people in a vulnerable state and persuading them to drink alcohol together.

According to the investigation, the fraudsters regularly brought alcohol to the victims, to which they added potent drugs and harmful substances (methyl alcohol). 

The criminals convinced the victims to issue a power of attorney for the disposal of their real estate, and after receiving the relevant documents, they added a lethal dose of drugs to alcohol and drugged the property owners.

- the police said in a statement.
Image

The defendants in the scheme were detained by operatives while trying to drink another victim with an alcohol-containing poisonous substance 

Searches were conducted, and the items were seized from the defendants:

bottles with alcohol-containing substances,

potent pills,

a number of passports of citizens;

property documents: powers of attorney, wills, letters of authorization, applications, sales contracts, pension certificates, dozens of bank cards and cell phones.

The detainees also had a rifle and a smoothbore shotgun with ammunition.

Investigators of the Chernihiv Region Main Department of the National Police served both offenders suspicion notices of attempted murder by a group of persons for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Art. 15, p. 6, p. 12, Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and are investigating large-scale fraud (Part 4 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspects face imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property

Image

Recall

Five people are suspected of fraud with investments in a jewelry company worth over UAH 9.5 million. The offenders raised funds from depositors during 2014-2019, promising high interest rates.

Law enforcers expose fraudster who embezzled UAH 4 million of charitable aid to equestrian sport17.12.24, 01:58 • 19152 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
chernihivChernihiv

