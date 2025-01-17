Criminals who poisoned people with disabilities for apartments will be tried

In Chernihiv region, criminals were exposed who, having gained the trust of lonely pensioners and disabled people, would sign over their homes to themselves and give the owners a lethal dose of poison.

Details

In Chernihiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the organizers of a criminal scheme to appropriate apartments of disabled and elderly people, and prevented the poisoning of a victim of the fraud.

The operatives established that a 44-year-old and a 34-year-old Chernihiv residents were looking for people in a vulnerable state and persuading them to drink alcohol together.

According to the investigation, the fraudsters regularly brought alcohol to the victims, to which they added potent drugs and harmful substances (methyl alcohol).

The criminals convinced the victims to issue a power of attorney for the disposal of their real estate, and after receiving the relevant documents, they added a lethal dose of drugs to alcohol and drugged the property owners. - the police said in a statement.

The defendants in the scheme were detained by operatives while trying to drink another victim with an alcohol-containing poisonous substance

Searches were conducted, and the items were seized from the defendants:

bottles with alcohol-containing substances,

potent pills,

a number of passports of citizens;

property documents: powers of attorney, wills, letters of authorization, applications, sales contracts, pension certificates, dozens of bank cards and cell phones.

The detainees also had a rifle and a smoothbore shotgun with ammunition.

Investigators of the Chernihiv Region Main Department of the National Police served both offenders suspicion notices of attempted murder by a group of persons for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Art. 15, p. 6, p. 12, Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and are investigating large-scale fraud (Part 4 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspects face imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property

Recall

