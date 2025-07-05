Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territories

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 48781 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 94387 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 50643 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 62184 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 93233 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 185143 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 193534 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171144 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167719 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104099 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.9m/s
76%
752mm
Popular news
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 83325 views
Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - mediaJuly 4, 04:28 PM • 10528 views
SBS showed a video of an attack on drone warhead production facilities near MoscowJuly 4, 05:36 PM • 2205 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: emergency rescue operations suspended until tomorrowJuly 4, 05:38 PM • 1945 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region07:26 PM • 4210 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 48783 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 94390 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 83370 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 89521 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 192695 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 125706 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 156860 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 131968 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 133009 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 133389 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian instructors are conducting courses for young people, teaching them to identify "disloyal residents" and write denunciations. Special emphasis is placed on teenagers to expand the repressive apparatus.

Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian instructors are conducting special courses where they teach how to identify "disloyal residents" and write denunciations. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian instructors are conducting courses on "identifying destructive behavior among youth." Activists of Kremlin youth organizations are being rounded up there.

- the post says.

"In fact, they are taught to identify 'disloyal residents' and write denunciations. Special emphasis is placed on teenagers to expand the repressive apparatus and suppress Ukrainian identity," the CNS added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "success," they are promised participation in the final in Sochi, where loyal youth from the temporarily occupied territories will be selected.

Collaborators must pass exams on "love for Russia" - CNS03.07.25, 01:35 • 2626 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9