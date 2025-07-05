In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian instructors are conducting special courses where they teach how to identify "disloyal residents" and write denunciations. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian instructors are conducting courses on "identifying destructive behavior among youth." Activists of Kremlin youth organizations are being rounded up there. - the post says.

"In fact, they are taught to identify 'disloyal residents' and write denunciations. Special emphasis is placed on teenagers to expand the repressive apparatus and suppress Ukrainian identity," the CNS added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "success," they are promised participation in the final in Sochi, where loyal youth from the temporarily occupied territories will be selected.

