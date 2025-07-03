Russians will conduct testing for employees of occupation administrations on their knowledge of the history of the Russian Federation and the so-called SVO. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), transmits UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, collaborators have been attending relevant lectures conducted by Russian propagandists through the "knowledge" initiative. Now they have to pass tests - the post says.

"Currently, it is unknown whether failing the exam entails any penalties. However, given the morbid state of the Russian political system, various punishments are not excluded," the CNR added.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "successes," participation in the final in Sochi is promised, where loyal youth from the TOT will be selected.

