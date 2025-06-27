Russians developed a plan to militarize children in occupied Kherson region - CNS

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 9492 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 21073 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 41392 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 29447 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 102830 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 43525 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 60037 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 54387 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 50807 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217210 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 72655 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 38743 views
Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next weekJune 27, 10:36 AM • 24417 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 80138 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 64738 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 41392 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 66043 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 102830 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 81197 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217210 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 12881 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 15390 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 66043 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 39436 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 100783 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Russians developed a plan to militarize children in occupied Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Occupiers in Kherson region drafted a plan to involve teenagers in the military game "Zarnitsa", preparing them to be future soldiers of the Russian army. The pro-Kremlin "Movement of the First" was appointed responsible for recruiting teenagers, planning to involve up to 2,000 children and send them to camps in Russia.

Russians developed a plan to militarize children in occupied Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers have drawn up a plan to involve children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly drawn into what is supposedly a game to raise potential fighters for the Russian army. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

It is reported that the pro-Kremlin "Movement of the First" has been appointed responsible for recruiting teenagers. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they plan to involve up to 2,000 children and send them to military camps in Russia.

Selection is carried out not only through ideology - often under coercion or deception. This is another step in the militarization of Ukrainian children and an attempt to raise a new generation loyal to the occupier.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine want to form an army of child drone operators - CNS22.06.25, 13:13 • 3634 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Kherson Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9