Russians developed a plan to militarize children in occupied Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers have drawn up a plan to involve children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly drawn into what is supposedly a game to raise potential fighters for the Russian army. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

It is reported that the pro-Kremlin "Movement of the First" has been appointed responsible for recruiting teenagers. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they plan to involve up to 2,000 children and send them to military camps in Russia.

Selection is carried out not only through ideology - often under coercion or deception. This is another step in the militarization of Ukrainian children and an attempt to raise a new generation loyal to the occupier.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine want to form an army of child drone operators - CNS