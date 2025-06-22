$41.690.00
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine want to form an army of child drone operators - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Putin has decided to hold a combat drone control championship for children aged 7 and over in 2026, allowing them to receive "sports titles." Children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will also participate, which represents a new level of militarization by the Kremlin.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine want to form an army of child drone operators - CNS

The Kremlin plans to hold a combat drone control championship for children aged 7 and over next year - such a decision was made personally by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, ordering to lower the age threshold for participants. Children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will also take part. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

In 2026, Russia plans to hold a combat drone piloting championship for children aged 7 and older! Putin personally made this decision D2 — he ordered to lower the minimum age of participants from 10 to 7 years and allow them to receive "sports titles"-

- the post says.

Details

As noted, "a significant part of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories are already preparing for this event."

This is a new level of militarization of children in the terrorist country. The Kremlin is pouring billions into preparing future soldiers even before school. And in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, children are totally brainwashed with propaganda 2 — they are made into cannon fodder for someone else's war

- emphasized the CNS.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

