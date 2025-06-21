$41.690.06
Kremlin plans to "re-educate" 56,000 Ukrainian children in "Artek" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 726 views

Russia plans to "re-educate" 56,000 Ukrainian children by 2026 in the "Artek" camp under the guise of recreation. This crime is a systemic destruction of Ukrainian identity and a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Kremlin plans to "re-educate" 56,000 Ukrainian children in "Artek" - CNS

The Kremlin plans to re-educate 56,000 Ukrainian children in 2026 under the guise of recreation in "Artek." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

In 2026, the Kremlin wants to "rehabilitate" 56,000 children in the sanctioned "Artek." This is not about recreation. This is about the systematic destruction of Ukrainian identity

- the report says.

It is noted that the sanctioned "Artek" has long become a factory of Russian propaganda: militarism, a "cult of strength," and an ideology of hatred towards everything Ukrainian.

"The Russian authorities state directly: they want to integrate children from the temporarily occupied territories into the 'Russian world.' This is a crime. A direct violation of the Geneva Conventions," emphasize the CNR.

Recall

The President of Ukraine imposed sanctions against 9 legal entities, including the "Artek" camp in Crimea, and 58 individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. The sanctions provide for asset blocking and trade restrictions.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia organized a so-called "children's peace summit" at the "Artek" camp, which is under sanctions. 

The International Children's Center "Artek" in annexed Crimea plans to install a system for detecting and electronically countering unmanned aerial vehicles with a budget of 97.8 million rubles and at least 10 employees for its operation.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

