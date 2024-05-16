Certain buildings on the territory of the Lower Lavra will be adapted for museum use

Some of the buildings on the territory of the Lower Lavra, which have been transferred to state control, will be adapted for use as museum premises. This was reported by the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

Head of the Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee Mykyta Poturaiev, together with interim Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev and Director General of the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve Maksym Ostapenko, inspected the premises of the Lower Lavra.

"We are initiating the creation of a museum storage facility in one of the buildings. Of course, some of the "new buildings" require demolition and restoration of the historical landscape. At the same time, some of the buildings can be of benefit to the state.

We are returning our history and statehood to the Ukrainian Lavra," said Rostyslav Karandeyev.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the transfer of Mezhyhirya to the management of a state institution. The official opening of the Park-Monument of Landscape Art is scheduled for May 2024, and the government promises that all funds from Mezhyhiria's operations will be directed to the state budget and the Armed Forces.