In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are preparing for a new wave of hidden mobilization. This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin signed a law allowing contracts with the Russian army to be concluded with "residents without citizenship."

Also, fines for not informing "military commissariats" about one's place of residence have been increased to 20,000 rubles. - the report says.

"In Russia, conscripts are often forced to sign contracts under pressure - both during service and after detention," the NRC added.

Recall

Russia involves North Korean military personnel in the war in Ukraine, which creates preconditions for obtaining cheaper volunteers. Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak emphasizes the risk of war between NATO and Russia due to the use of DPRK troops.

