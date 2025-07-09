Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenship

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM • 15453 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 49182 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 73872 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 102718 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 67528 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 55734 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 59280 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56018 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46010 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42830 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.6m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 80457 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense ForcesJuly 8, 03:24 PM • 24133 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hangedJuly 8, 04:54 PM • 8517 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 5270 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian drones09:30 PM • 5501 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 73872 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 80484 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 102718 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 210941 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 195120 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 164401 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 351575 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 187196 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 301099 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320696 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Center of National Resistance reports on Russia's preparation for a new wave of hidden mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Putin signed a law allowing the conclusion of contracts with the Russian army for "residents without citizenship," and fines for not informing military commissariats about one's place of residence have been increased.

Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenship

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are preparing for a new wave of hidden mobilization. This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin signed a law allowing contracts with the Russian army to be concluded with "residents without citizenship."

Also, fines for not informing "military commissariats" about one's place of residence have been increased to 20,000 rubles.

- the report says.

"In Russia, conscripts are often forced to sign contracts under pressure - both during service and after detention," the NRC added.

Recall

Russia involves North Korean military personnel in the war in Ukraine, which creates preconditions for obtaining cheaper volunteers. Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak emphasizes the risk of war between NATO and Russia due to the use of DPRK troops.

In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNS01.07.25, 19:26 • 2577 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
NATO
North Korea
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9