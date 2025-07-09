In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, an air raid alert was again declared throughout Ukraine. Currently, there is a missile threat for the entire country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Attention! All of Ukraine - missile danger! The take-off of 2 MiG-31Ks has been recorded - the Air Force of the AFU reported at 02:50.

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K.

