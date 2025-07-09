In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 9, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31K.
On the night of Wednesday, July 9, an air raid alert was again declared throughout Ukraine. Currently, there is a missile threat for the entire country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
Attention! All of Ukraine - missile danger! The take-off of 2 MiG-31Ks has been recorded
It should be recalled that on the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K.
Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi08.07.25, 14:05 • 931 view