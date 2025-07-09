In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM • 18137 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 56313 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 77222 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 105747 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 69376 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 56200 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 59620 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56178 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46181 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42919 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara presented credentials to the President of TurkeyJuly 8, 04:33 PM • 2493 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hangedJuly 8, 04:54 PM • 9486 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 6246 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian drones09:30 PM • 8276 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K12:13 AM • 2242 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 77222 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 81542 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 105747 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 211734 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 195746 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 164700 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 351875 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 187460 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 301347 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320935 views
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2107 views

On the night of July 9, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31K.

In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, an air raid alert was again declared throughout Ukraine. Currently, there is a missile threat for the entire country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Attention! All of Ukraine - missile danger! The take-off of 2 MiG-31Ks has been recorded

- the Air Force of the AFU reported at 02:50.

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K.

Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi08.07.25, 14:05 • 931 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Armed Forces of Ukraine
MiG-31
Ukraine
