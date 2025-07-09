$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 03:56 PM
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 81542 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
July 8, 01:22 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The former head of the housing and communal services department of Dnipro will be prosecuted for negligent attitude to military service. Due to his inaction, the lands of the Ministry of Defense, including part of the tank training ground, were illegally used for sowing, causing more than 8 million UAH in damages to the state.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an official will be prosecuted because the lands of a tank training ground were illegally used for sowing for years. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as reported by UNN.

Details

SBI employees have completed an investigation into the former head of the quartering and operational department in Dnipro, who allowed the long-term illegal use of land belonging to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The official entered into lease agreements with farmers for the legal use of Ministry of Defense lands totaling almost 1.5 thousand hectares. At the same time, farmers arbitrarily seized more than 100 additional hectares of territory, including part of the tank training ground, and sowed them without concluding agreements and paying rent.

- it is stated in the post.

It is noted that the head of the department did not react to the detected violations, did not take any measures to stop the illegal use of the strategic territory, and did not inform the command about it.

According to expert conclusions, due to his inaction, the state suffered losses of over UAH 8 million.

- reported the SBI.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, the illegally occupied lands have been returned to the use of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Currently, the official works in another unit. He is charged with negligent attitude to military service, which caused grave consequences under special period conditions (Part 3 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Recall

The former management of the Ukrainian airline was exposed for tax evasion amounting to over 344 million hryvnias. They have already been notified of suspicion. 

"Cash reward" for survey empties accounts: what is known about the new fraud scheme08.07.25, 11:13 • 1169 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Tesla
