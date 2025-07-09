In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an official will be prosecuted because the lands of a tank training ground were illegally used for sowing for years. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as reported by UNN.

Details

SBI employees have completed an investigation into the former head of the quartering and operational department in Dnipro, who allowed the long-term illegal use of land belonging to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The official entered into lease agreements with farmers for the legal use of Ministry of Defense lands totaling almost 1.5 thousand hectares. At the same time, farmers arbitrarily seized more than 100 additional hectares of territory, including part of the tank training ground, and sowed them without concluding agreements and paying rent. - it is stated in the post.

It is noted that the head of the department did not react to the detected violations, did not take any measures to stop the illegal use of the strategic territory, and did not inform the command about it.

According to expert conclusions, due to his inaction, the state suffered losses of over UAH 8 million. - reported the SBI.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, the illegally occupied lands have been returned to the use of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Currently, the official works in another unit. He is charged with negligent attitude to military service, which caused grave consequences under special period conditions (Part 3 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

