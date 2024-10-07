The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC was placed in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the regional medical examiner's office, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of millions of dollars. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As it became known from UNN sources , it is the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the head of the regional MSEC, who is suspected of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect was taken into custody with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 500 million - the PGO said in a statement.

It is noted that prosecutors insisted on such a preventive measure in their motion.

To recap

On October 4, it became known that an official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.

On October 5, law enforcement officers detained and notified the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise of suspicion of illicit enrichment.