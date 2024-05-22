Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky was suspected by the media of tax and real estate schemes. However, the official still works in the Office of the prosecutor general. blogger Vladimir Boyko drew attention to how in the department after corruption scandals there are viribkovi dismissals, reports UNN.

The concerned public is wondering when General tourist Kostin will finally dismiss the star of recent investigative journalism – his deputy and tax evader Dmitry Verbitsky - wrote Vladimir Boyko on Facebook.

The blogger recalled that the Order of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin of April 15, 2024 No. 15-SHC eliminated the position of deputy head of the department - head of the Department of procedural management of pre-trial investigation and support of public prosecution of the Department of supervision of compliance with laws by the National Police of Ukraine and bodies that fight organized crime of the Office of the prosecutor general. Andrey Andreev, who held this position, was sent out of State. this happened, according to the blogger, after the publication in the media of information about how Andreev in an elite cottage town purchased at an undervalued cost two houses built on land plots that once belonged to the Enterprise "Kyivguma" and were arrested in criminal proceedings, which are being investigated by the Pechersk district police department.

As Boyko pointed out, for similar "tricks" with the purchase of a house on the land that appears in criminal proceedings, in April of this year, the head of the environmental prosecutor's office of the Kiev regional prosecutor's office, Alexander Gutsulyak, lost his post.

Verbitsky turned out to be the actual owner of a house in an elite village in the Kiev region.

On the example of buying a townhouse in the cottage town "Konik" tax evader Verbitsky, who works as Kostin's wallet, you can teach a course of criminal law to second-year students of the Faculty of law, telling in detail about each element of the crime in the actions of this prosecutor's worthy. Because even Kostin's daughter, who misses Monaco, did not believe the story that Verbitsky, at the request of his old friend, helped his father buy a house and attracted a nephew, a cat and a neighbor's dog. - the blogger wrote.

Boyko also believes that together with Verbitsky, it is necessary to dismiss the head of the specialized environmental prosecutor's office of the Office of Prosecutor General Boris Indychenko Jr. and Deputy Prosecutor General Victoria Litvinova, who is responsible for the distribution of responsibilities for the environmental direction. According to the blogger, they agree with Verbitsky to slow down the investigation of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal development of the coastal strip of the Konik River, illegal extraction of sand in its floodplain and a bunch of other environmental criminal offenses.

Journalists of the project schemes found out that Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytsky lives in the elite Kiev cottage town "Konik", where his nephew bought a house at a price 6 times less than the market value.