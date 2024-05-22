ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85903 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108292 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151093 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251202 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165573 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36499 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68483 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224861 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85910 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62596 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113098 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113977 views
"What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull": the blogger drew attention to the selectivity of dismissals in the Prosecutor General's office after corruption scandals

"What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull": the blogger drew attention to the selectivity of dismissals in the Prosecutor General's office after corruption scandals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23372 views

Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky, who was suspected by the media of tax schemes and fraud, still works in the prosecutor general's office. At the same time, other officials were dismissed after corruption scandals, which underlines the selective approach to dismissals in the Department.

Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky was suspected by the media  of tax and real estate schemes. However, the official still works in the Office of the prosecutor general.  blogger Vladimir Boyko drew attention to how in the department after corruption scandals there are viribkovi dismissals, reports UNN

The concerned public is wondering when General tourist Kostin will finally dismiss the star of recent investigative journalism – his deputy and tax evader Dmitry Verbitsky

- wrote Vladimir Boyko on Facebook.

The blogger recalled that the Order of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin of April 15, 2024 No. 15-SHC eliminated the position of deputy head of the department - head of the Department of procedural management of pre-trial investigation and support of public prosecution of the Department of supervision of compliance with laws by the National Police of Ukraine and bodies that fight organized crime of the Office of the prosecutor general.  Andrey Andreev, who held this position, was sent out of State.  this happened, according to the blogger, after the publication in the media of information about how Andreev in an elite cottage town purchased at an undervalued cost two houses built on land plots that once belonged to the Enterprise "Kyivguma" and were arrested in criminal proceedings, which are being investigated by the Pechersk district police department.

As Boyko pointed out, for similar "tricks" with the purchase of a house on the land that appears in criminal proceedings, in April of this year, the head of the environmental prosecutor's office  of the Kiev regional prosecutor's office, Alexander Gutsulyak, lost his post.

Verbitsky turned out to be the actual owner of a house in an elite village in the Kiev region. 

On the example of buying a townhouse in the cottage town "Konik" tax evader Verbitsky, who works as Kostin's wallet, you can teach a course of criminal law to second-year students of the Faculty of law, telling in detail about each element of the crime in the actions of this prosecutor's worthy. Because even Kostin's daughter, who misses Monaco, did not believe the story that Verbitsky, at the request of his old friend, helped his father buy a house and attracted a nephew, a cat and a neighbor's dog.

- the blogger wrote.

Boyko also believes that together with Verbitsky, it is necessary to dismiss the head of the specialized environmental prosecutor's office of the Office of Prosecutor General Boris Indychenko Jr. and Deputy Prosecutor General Victoria Litvinova, who is responsible for the distribution of responsibilities for the environmental direction. According to the blogger, they agree with Verbitsky to slow down the investigation of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal development of the coastal strip of the Konik River, illegal extraction of sand in its floodplain and a bunch of other environmental criminal offenses.

Сontext 

Journalists of the project schemes found out that Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytsky lives in the elite Kiev cottage town "Konik", where his nephew bought a house at a price 6 times less than the market value. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

