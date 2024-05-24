ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
PYSANKY.REBORN: New Easter egg based on paintings of the Refectory Church presented at the exhibition in the Kyiv Cave Monastery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18776 views

As part of the PYSANKY.REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova created a unique Easter egg based on the paintings of the Refectory Church of the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve.

As part of the PYSANKY.REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova from the Lavra Art Workshops created a unique Easter egg inspired by motifs from the paintings of the Refectory Church. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture, UNN reports.

Details

As part of Anastasia Averina's PYSANKY.REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova, who works at the Lavra I. Izhakevych Art Workshops, created an Easter egg inspired by the paintings of the Refectory Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

It can be seen at an exhibition of Easter eggs that will run at the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve until June 1, so that everyone can see the unique works of Ukrainian Easter eggs that were saved from enemy shelling in Dobropark, Kyiv region.

- said Maksym Ostapenko, Director General of the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve.

The Ministry of Culture notes that the paintings of the Refectory Church of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of the Caves are a unique art object created in the late 19th century by a group of prominent artists. Among them was Ivan Yizhakevych, an outstanding painter, iconographer, and graphic artist. Today, the art studios named after him are located in a historic building near the same church on the territory of the Upper Lavra.

- said Olena Khomyakova.

Add

Founded in 2016, the All-Ukrainian Pysanka Festival supports and promotes Ukrainian folk traditions. The festival promotes the development of folk art and the study of the culture and history of the Ukrainian people.

Recall

In 2024, 215 monuments that symbolized the communist totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost the status of monuments of cultural heritage of local significance in Ukraine.

