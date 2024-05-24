PYSANKY.REBORN: New Easter egg based on paintings of the Refectory Church presented at the exhibition in the Kyiv Cave Monastery

As part of the PYSANKY.REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova from the Lavra Art Workshops created a unique Easter egg inspired by motifs from the paintings of the Refectory Church. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture, UNN reports.

Details

As part of Anastasia Averina's PYSANKY.REBORN project, artist Olena Khomyakova, who works at the Lavra I. Izhakevych Art Workshops, created an Easter egg inspired by the paintings of the Refectory Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

It can be seen at an exhibition of Easter eggs that will run at the Kyiv Cave Monastery National Reserve until June 1, so that everyone can see the unique works of Ukrainian Easter eggs that were saved from enemy shelling in Dobropark, Kyiv region.

We are happy that young artists are joining such projects, rethinking our cultural heritage and cherishing ancient Ukrainian traditions. We are always open to cooperation with artists who are inspired by the Lavra and strive to give new life and new meanings to the monuments of our national shrine - commented Maksym Ostapenko, General Director of the Kyiv Cave Monastery Reserve.

The Ministry of Culture notes that the paintings of the Refectory Church of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of the Caves are a unique art object created in the late 19th century by a group of prominent artists. Among them was Ivan Yizhakevych, an outstanding painter, iconographer, and graphic artist. Today, the art studios named after him are located in a historic building near the same church on the territory of the Upper Lavra.

The idea is to reveal the uniqueness of the temple's paintings to the visitors of the reserve and show them in a different environment. To “take” a part of them out of the temple - said the artist Olena Khomyakova.

Add

Founded in 2016, the All-Ukrainian Pysanka Festival supports and promotes Ukrainian folk traditions. The festival promotes the development of folk art and the study of the culture and history of the Ukrainian people.

Recall

In 2024, 215 monuments that symbolized the communist totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost the status of monuments of cultural heritage of local significance in Ukraine.

Ancient caves of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra digitized in 3D by Ukrainian company - Ministry of Culture