Curfew to remain unchanged in Kyiv on Easter, police to patrol churches

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89577 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109172 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151934 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155854 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251751 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174491 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165702 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226640 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37374 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71645 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39605 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32950 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65478 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238329 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225068 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89577 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71645 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113208 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114093 views
Curfew to remain unchanged in Kyiv on Easter, police to patrol churches

Curfew to remain unchanged in Kyiv on Easter, police to patrol churches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25581 views

From 00:00 to 05:00 on Easter, a curfew will be in effect in Kyiv, and law enforcement officers will patrol near churches to maintain order and help with evacuations if necessary.

During the Easter celebrations on May 5, the curfew will remain unchanged in the capital of Ukraine - from 00:00 to 05:00. Representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and Kyiv municipal security officers will be involved in maintaining law and order. Law enforcement officers will be on duty near the churches. This was reported on Wednesday by KCMA, according to UNN

Details 

"The curfew for Easter will remain in effect from 00:00 to 05:00," the KCMA said in a statement. 

Reportedly, in order to prevent provocations, representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and Kyiv municipal security officers will patrol the places of worship and gatherings of believers - churches, cathedrals and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve. 

Law enforcement officers will be on duty near the churches to help evacuate believers and clergy  to the nearest shelters in case of an air raid. 

Curfew for Easter: Head of KOVA tells whether restrictions will be lifted 25.04.24, 12:20 • 22008 views

In addition, there will be special temporary monitoring centers that will promptly monitor the situation in Kyiv to prevent offenses. 

KCMA urged Kyiv residents and guests to watch the service online, if possible, on TV or via YouTube or Facebook.

"If you do decide to go to church, take care of your safety! Try to avoid large crowds," the KCMA urged. 

More than 23,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed to ensure law and order during Easter celebrations across Ukraine.  More than 10 million worshippers are expected to attend services in 13,000 places of worship.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
kyivKyiv

