Curfew to remain unchanged in Kyiv on Easter, police to patrol churches

During the Easter celebrations on May 5, the curfew will remain unchanged in the capital of Ukraine - from 00:00 to 05:00. Representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and Kyiv municipal security officers will be involved in maintaining law and order. Law enforcement officers will be on duty near the churches. This was reported on Wednesday by KCMA, according to UNN.

Details

"The curfew for Easter will remain in effect from 00:00 to 05:00," the KCMA said in a statement.

Reportedly, in order to prevent provocations, representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and Kyiv municipal security officers will patrol the places of worship and gatherings of believers - churches, cathedrals and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

Law enforcement officers will be on duty near the churches to help evacuate believers and clergy to the nearest shelters in case of an air raid.

Curfew for Easter: Head of KOVA tells whether restrictions will be lifted

In addition, there will be special temporary monitoring centers that will promptly monitor the situation in Kyiv to prevent offenses.

KCMA urged Kyiv residents and guests to watch the service online, if possible, on TV or via YouTube or Facebook.

"If you do decide to go to church, take care of your safety! Try to avoid large crowds," the KCMA urged.

More than 23,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed to ensure law and order during Easter celebrations across Ukraine. More than 10 million worshippers are expected to attend services in 13,000 places of worship.