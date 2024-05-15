Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in clubs is taken into custody

A Kyiv resident accused of cocaine trafficking in the capital's clubs has been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of almost 4 million hryvnias. The man's lawyers tried to close the case, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

At the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a custodial measure of restraint on a 50-year-old Kyiv resident accused of systematic illegal sale of cocaine in nightclubs and storage of ammunition without a permit (Part 2 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court also set bail in the amount of almost UAH 3 million 940 thousand - , the statement said.

Reportedly, in August 2022, law enforcement officers detained a Kyiv resident in the city center immediately after another cocaine sale. They found and seized 23 bags of packaged drugs from him.

Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, the indictment was sent to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv in October 2022 for consideration on the merits. However, according to the prosecutor's office, in May 2023, by a ruling of a judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, the court closed the case due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation after the person was served with a notice of suspicion.

The prosecutors succeeded in overturning the decision to close the case in the court of appeal, so the case is currently being considered by the Pechersk court. The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years in prison.

As noted, the defendant is already serving his sentence in accordance with the verdict of the Boryspil court, upheld by the court of appeal. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling cocaine in another case.

