"The Boys" star Erin Moriarty reveals her diagnosis

The actress told how she felt before she was diagnosed with the disease and what changes have occurred with her since then.

UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

This week, "The Boys" star Erin Moriarty took to Instagram to share news about her health.

On Friday, she shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease in May.

I was diagnosed with Graves' disease a month ago. .. An autoimmune disease manifests itself differently in everyone/everyone. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours.

Moriarty says she's "getting stronger and stronger" since being diagnosed.

Just 24 hours after starting treatment, I felt the light return to me. Since then, it has become stronger and stronger.

She also stressed that it is important not to "overdo it" in this situation. When trying to overcome suffering, it is important to remember that you deserve health, Moriarty noted.

Let us remind you

Bruce Willis continued to act, having symptoms of the disease. The actor used headphones and help from friends to hide the difficulties.

52-year-old actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy", was diagnosed with ALS.

Brian Wilson, the founder of the Beach Boys, died on June 11 at the age of 82.

Are there any musical geniuses of Brian Wilson's level now? Modern performers may not be pioneers like in the 60s. However, has innovation really shifted to the cultural periphery? This is written by The Guardian, UNN reports.

Gene Hackman died of heart disease a week after his wife's death from a rare hantavirus.