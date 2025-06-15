"The Boys" star Erin Moriarty reveals her diagnosis

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 13503 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 37575 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 54492 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 51128 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 50253 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 58226 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 49758 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 106979 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69041 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58688 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
47%
748mm
Popular news
Trump reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where a representative of the Democrats was killed and a state senator was woundedJune 15, 03:30 AM • 10558 views
Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missingJune 15, 03:59 AM • 14027 views
Israel is considering the liquidation of Iran's supreme leaderJune 15, 05:13 AM • 7840 views
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on RussiaJune 15, 06:25 AM • 8906 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 6022 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 36058 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 107572 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 169752 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 176371 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 191736 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics08:57 AM • 3880 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 6066 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 106970 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 53582 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 102918 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

"The Boys" star Erin Moriarty reveals her diagnosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

"The Boys" star Erin Moriarty announced that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease in May. The actress shares that she feels stronger after starting treatment.

"The Boys" star Erin Moriarty reveals her diagnosis

The actress told how she felt before she was diagnosed with the disease and what changes have occurred with her since then.

UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

This week, "The Boys" star Erin Moriarty took to Instagram to share news about her health.

On Friday, she shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease in May.

I was diagnosed with Graves' disease a month ago. .. An autoimmune disease manifests itself differently in everyone/everyone. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. 

Moriarty says she's "getting stronger and stronger" since being diagnosed.

Just 24 hours after starting treatment, I felt the light return to me. Since then, it has become stronger and stronger. 

She also stressed that it is important not to "overdo it" in this situation. When trying to overcome suffering, it is important to remember that you deserve health, Moriarty noted.

Let us remind you

Bruce Willis continued to act, having symptoms of the disease. The actor used headphones and help from friends to hide the difficulties.

52-year-old actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy", was diagnosed with ALS

Brian Wilson, the founder of the Beach Boys, died on June 11 at the age of 82.  

Are there any musical geniuses of Brian Wilson's level now? Modern performers may not be pioneers like in the 60s. However, has innovation really shifted to the cultural periphery? This is written by The Guardian, UNN reports. 

Gene Hackman died of heart disease a week after his wife's death from a rare hantavirus.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureHealthNews of the World
The Guardian
Instagram
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9