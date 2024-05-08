The Verkhovna Rada plans to take a step to increase responsibility for drug trafficking during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading a draft law on strengthening responsibility for illegal activities in the field of trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors during martial law at one of its next meetings. UNN reports this with reference to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

In particular, the draft law proposes to classify the illegal production and storage of precursors, as well as violation of the established rules of drug trafficking, as serious offenses.

Illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors is to be punishable by a fine of up to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes or imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years with confiscation of property.

The draft law provides for a fine of up to five hundred tax-free minimum incomes or imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years for violation of the established rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce criminal liability for law enforcement officers for inaction regarding the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances during martial law.

Addendum

The Law Enforcement Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the draft law on strengthening responsibility for illegal activities in the field of trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors during martial law.