“Pearl of Ukrainian sacred art": restored iconostasis of a UNESCO-listed church will be shown in Kyiv

The restored iconostasis of the Church of St. George from Drohobych, a pearl of Ukrainian sacred art, will be presented in Kyiv, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

The exhibition will reportedly open on October 15 at the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

"This exposition is dedicated to the results of four years of restoration work on the iconostasis of St. George's Church in Drohobych, a UNESCO World Heritage Site," the Ministry of Culture said.

Addendum

The Church of St. George in Drohobych is one of the most famous buildings of sacred wooden architecture in Galicia and throughout Ukraine. Due to Russian aggression, in 2023 it was included in the International List of Cultural Property under Temporary Enhanced Protection.

The iconostasis itself was created in 1658-1667. Its restoration was carried out by the National Research and Restoration Center of Ukraine.