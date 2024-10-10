Court rules that the Society for the Protection of Historical Monuments must vacate one of the buildings of the Kyiv Cave Monastery

The Northern Economic Court of Appeal ordered the Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments (UTOPIK) to vacate the building of building No. 19 of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

"On October 9, the Northern Economic Court of Appeal upheld the appeal on the claim of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve against the Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments (UTOPIK), overturning the decision of the Economic Court of June 19, 2024. Therefore, the public organization must vacate the building and remove obstacles to the use of building No. 19 of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," the statement said.

It is noted that building 19 was transferred to the company in 1996 for free use to house the funds of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine. At the same time, on April 21, 2023, on the proposal of the Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 359, aimed at regulating the lease of premises and property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which canceled the previous decision to transfer building No. 19 for use.

"The premises belong to the state and are on the balance sheet of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve. The building is also an architectural monument of local significance. Currently, there are no legal grounds for UTOPIK to stay and use building 19 of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," the Ministry of Culture added.

