Court extends duties of UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo until the end of June

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the duties imposed on the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Pavlo Lebed, until June 30, including, in particular, not to leave his place of residence. This was reported to UNN by Olena Kovaleva, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, and confirmed that the court had removed the suspect's electronic bracelet.

The Pechersk District Court, despite the prosecutor's motion to extend the accused Metropolitan's duties in full, granted the motion in part. The court decision did not extend his obligation to wear electronic monitoring devices. However, the accused is still obliged not to leave his place of residence without a court order, except in urgent cases involving danger to life and health. He must also refrain from communicating with victims and witnesses in criminal proceedings - Kovaleva said.

When asked until what date the court extended the suspect's duties, Kovaleva replied: "Until June 30, 2024".

In addition, Kovaleva noted that the prosecutor's office had not received the full text of the ruling, and only the operative part of the ruling was announced at the court hearing, so it is currently impossible to say what motivated the court's decision.

"The full text of the ruling will be announced on May 6. The court ruling is not subject to appeal," Kovaleva added.

Earlier, lawyer Mykyta Chemkan reported that the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv removed the electronic bracelet from Pavel Lebed.

Addendum

On April 1, the Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to the former abbot of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP.

He was charged with Article 161 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs) and Article 436-2 (1) (justification, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

In July 2023, the court remanded Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP in custody and set bail at over 33 million hryvnias.

In August 2023, Pavel Lebed was released from custody. He was released on bail in the amount of UAH 33,300,000.