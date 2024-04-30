Government obliges Privatbank to pay a record amount of dividends to the budget

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved PrivatBank's report for 2023 and allocated 80% of the bank's net income to pay dividends to the state budget. This is stated in the order of April 26, 2024, No. 370-r, UNN reports .

Details

According to the approved document:

80 percent of PrivatBank's net profit of UAH 30,211.7 million will be used to pay dividends to the state budget;

5 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 1,888.2 million will go to the reserve fund;



15 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 5,664.7 million was allocated to cover accumulated losses of previous years.



According to the Ministry of Finance , the amount of PrivatBank's dividends will be a record. The bank paid UAH 28 billion to the state budget in 2021 and UAH 19 billion in 2022.

Ukraine's national debt approaches UAH 6 trillion