Government obliges Privatbank to pay a record amount of dividends to the budget
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the allocation of 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2023 to pay dividends to the state budget, which is a record amount.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved PrivatBank's report for 2023 and allocated 80% of the bank's net income to pay dividends to the state budget. This is stated in the order of April 26, 2024, No. 370-r, UNN reports .
Details
According to the approved document:
- 80 percent of PrivatBank's net profit of UAH 30,211.7 million will be used to pay dividends to the state budget;
- 5 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 1,888.2 million will go to the reserve fund;
- 15 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 5,664.7 million was allocated to cover accumulated losses of previous years.
According to the Ministry of Finance , the amount of PrivatBank's dividends will be a record. The bank paid UAH 28 billion to the state budget in 2021 and UAH 19 billion in 2022.
Ukraine's national debt approaches UAH 6 trillion30.04.24, 14:43 • 16220 views