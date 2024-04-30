Ukraine's national debt approaches UAH 6 trillion

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine reached UAH 5.9 trillion or USD 151 billion at the beginning of April, having increased by 7.9% in hryvnia terms and by 5.1% in dollar terms. UNN reports this with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Finance.

Details

"As of March 31, 2024, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 5,924.25 billion, or USD 151.05 billion. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The state and state-guaranteed external debt reportedly reached UAH 4,239.53 billion (71.56% of the total state and state-guaranteed debt), or USD 108.09 billion. The state and state-guaranteed domestic debt amounted to UAH 1,684.73 billion (28.44%) or USD 42.95 billion. THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE DEBT IS USD 1,684.73 BILLION (OR 42.95 BILLION).

It is indicated that in March 2024, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased by UAH 434.31 billion in the hryvnia equivalent and by USD 7.36 billion in the dollar equivalent. THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF DEBT INCREASED BY USD 7.36 BILLION.

The lion's share of Ukraine's public debt consists of long-term concessional loans from international partners - Ministry of Finance