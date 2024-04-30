Ukraine's national debt approaches UAH 6 trillion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102534 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112398 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255232 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175087 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166139 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228612 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32039 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 37286 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43632 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40976 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 29271 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102534 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79991 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113853 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114708 views
Ukraine's national debt approaches UAH 6 trillion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16221 views

Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt reached $151 billion at the beginning of April, up 5.1% in dollar terms and 7.9% in hryvnia terms compared to the previous month.

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine reached UAH 5.9 trillion or USD 151 billion at the beginning of April, having increased by 7.9% in hryvnia terms and by 5.1% in dollar terms. UNN reports this with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Finance.

Details

"As of March 31, 2024, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 5,924.25 billion, or USD 151.05 billion. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The state and state-guaranteed external debt reportedly reached UAH 4,239.53 billion (71.56% of the total state and state-guaranteed debt), or USD 108.09 billion. The state and state-guaranteed domestic debt amounted to UAH 1,684.73 billion (28.44%) or USD 42.95 billion. THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE DEBT IS USD 1,684.73 BILLION (OR 42.95 BILLION).

It is indicated that in March 2024, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased by UAH 434.31 billion in the hryvnia equivalent and by USD 7.36 billion in the dollar equivalent. THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF DEBT INCREASED BY USD 7.36 BILLION.

The lion's share of Ukraine's public debt consists of long-term concessional loans from international partners - Ministry of Finance19.02.24, 19:08 • 29446 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

