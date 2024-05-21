Massive poaching discovered in Tuzly Estuaries National Park

Poaching is rampant in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, UNN reports , citing sources in law enforcement.

The facts of mass poaching in the park were discovered in early May this year. The raid was conducted by a working group consisting of ecologists, police representatives, employees of the State Agency for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs in Odesa Oblast, and employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Odesa Oblast.

The raid resulted in the seizure of illegal fishing gear containing aquatic living bioresources: atherina - 16,973 pieces, flounder-gloss - 803 pieces, shrimp - 3,052 pieces. However, the person who committed the offense was not identified.

Earlier , UNN reported that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of 5,565,380 UAH, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. This is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there.

For comparison, the budget of Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. If we assume that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, then limiting their funding and freeing up budgetary funds would be enough for 15,000 drones.