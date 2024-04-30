"In extremely serious condition": Odesa RMA tells about the condition of the girl who suffered as a result of yesterday's Russian attack

Deputy Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov spoke about the condition of the victims of yesterday's Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 32 people were injured, 23 of whom are still in hospital.

He added that a four-year-old girl is in extremely serious condition. She underwent heart surgery at night.

"She is in an extremely serious condition. Doctors are currently fighting for her life," he said.

A total of five people are in serious condition as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa with an Iskander missile carrying cluster munitions.

