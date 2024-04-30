Prosecutor General shows the moment of attack on Odesa with a missile with a cluster munition

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin showed the moment of the attack on Odesa by a Russian Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition. He posted the video on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Kostin, noted that the strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition. This is an indiscriminate weapon, the use of which can lead to significant civilian casualties. Metal fragments and missile debris were recovered within a radius of 1.5 km from the site of the attack.

Addendum

Five people were killed and 23 wounded , including a 4-year-old girl in critical condition, as a result of yesterday's rocket attack on the Odesa waterfront by Russia.

Russia's hostile attack on Odesa: Vice-Rector of the International Humanitarian University killed