Russia's hostile attack on Odesa: Vice-Rector of the International Humanitarian University killed

On April 29, the vice-rector of the International Humanitarian University, Borys Vasiliev, was killed in a Russian attack on Odesa. The information was confirmed by the press service of the university on Facebook, reports UNN.

On April 29, 2024, a terrible tragedy occurred in Odesa as a result of an enemy attack on the city. As a result, the heart of our colleague, Vice-Rector for Educational and Innovative Development and Economic Activity Borys Vasyliev, stopped beating. In our memory, he will always remain a decent, kind and reliable person with a big heart and a smile - the university said in a statement.

Five people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa.

17 people, including a child, remain hospitalized in Odesa with injuries of varying severity.