Sibiga comments on Trump's statement on Ukraine's NATO membership

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54249 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148710 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135707 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171852 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110801 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164623 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104484 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131354 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130191 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41062 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100358 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102595 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148710 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171852 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164623 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181539 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134710 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151880 views
Sibiga comments on Trump's statement on Ukraine's NATO membership

Sibiga comments on Trump's statement on Ukraine's NATO membership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 59800 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister commented on Trump's remarks about Ukraine's membership in NATO. Sibiga emphasized that Russia has not changed its rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on US President-elect Donald Trump's statement on Ukraine's membership in NATO and said that Russia has not changed its rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Asked to comment on how Ukraine views Donald Trump's public statements yesterday regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO, and what he thinks Russia might understand, Sibiga said: “I know for a fact that the common interest of the transatlantic community is to achieve a sustainable, just, comprehensive peace. I can say for sure that Russia wants war and destruction of Ukraine. I can say for sure that Russia has not changed its rhetoric - the rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums.

The Foreign Minister noted that the best format for exchanging views is direct communication.

“Therefore, we are extremely interested in an active dialogue, including at the level of leaders, and this format allows us to exchange views very effectively, both on the causes and consequences,” Sibiga said.

Context

According to the BBC, Trump's answers to questions about Ukraine made it clear that he was still more interested in criticizing Joe Biden than in the real circumstances of the conflict and the possibility of its resolution.

He reiterated that if he had been president, this war would never have started.

Trump also said that he “can understand Russia's feelings” about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the “agreement” to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

“A big part of the problem was that Russia has been saying for many years, long before Putin, that NATO should not be in Ukraine. It was kind of written in stone,” Trump said.

“And somewhere along the way, Biden said, no, they should be able to join NATO. Well, for Russia to have someone right on their doorstep, I can understand their feelings about that,” the newly elected US president added.

When asked by a journalist to explain when exactly the United States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, the president-elect stated: “I think it was always clear.

Trump says NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defense07.01.25, 20:39 • 21852 views

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

