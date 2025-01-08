Trump's special envoy promises to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration

Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia elected by Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, said that he aims to try to find a solution to the current full-scale war within 100 days of the new president's inauguration. This was reported by UNN, citing Kellogg's interview with Fox News.

Details

Kellogg emphasized that both Trump and he realize that they have "little time" to find a solution to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

People need to understand that he is not trying to give something to Putin or the Russians, he is actually trying to save Ukraine's sovereignty and guarantee it. And he will guarantee that it is fair and honest - Kellogg emphasized.

Trump's adviser believes that Biden's "biggest mistake" was refusing to talk to Vladimir Putin after 2022, while Trump is determined to do so.

I would like to set a goal, both on a personal and professional level, I would say, let's set it at a hundred days - Kellogg added.

Kellogg is convinced that Trump will be able to offer an acceptable solution to Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in the short term.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga confirmed the postponement of the visit of Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Ukraine, which was planned before the inauguration of Donald Trump