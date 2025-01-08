Trump's special envoy promises to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128676 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136211 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172465 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110908 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131989 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130896 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 44870 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100894 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103131 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192787 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130896 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143308 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134887 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152048 views
Trump's special envoy promises to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34709 views

Keith Kellogg, Trump's new special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has set a goal of finding a solution to the war within 100 days of his inauguration. He believes that Trump will be able to offer an acceptable solution to Putin and Zelensky.

Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia elected by Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, said that he aims to try to find a solution to the current full-scale war within 100 days of the new president's inauguration. This was reported by UNN, citing Kellogg's interview with Fox News.

Details

Kellogg emphasized that both Trump and he realize that they have "little time" to find a solution to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

People need to understand that he is not trying to give something to Putin or the Russians, he is actually trying to save Ukraine's sovereignty and guarantee it. And he will guarantee that it is fair and honest

- Kellogg emphasized.

Trump's adviser believes that Biden's "biggest mistake" was refusing to talk to Vladimir Putin after 2022, while Trump is determined to do so.

I would like to set a goal, both on a personal and professional level, I would say, let's set it at a hundred days

- Kellogg added.

Kellogg is convinced that Trump will be able to offer an acceptable solution to Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in the short term.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga confirmed the postponement of the visit of Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Ukraine, which was planned before the inauguration of Donald Trump

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising