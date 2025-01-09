Russia is attacking Ukraine with “Shaheds”: where is the threat of strikes

During another air attack on the evening of January 8, the Russian invaders launched attack drones at Ukraine. Due to the threat of the "Shahed", an alarm was announced in a number of regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the alert map.

Details

Enemy attack UAVs penetrated Ukrainian airspace from both the southern and northern directions on Wednesday evening. They were maneuvering and moving towards different cities in different regions.

At about eleven o'clock in the evening, the Air Force warned residents of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava and Kremenchuk about the threat of the Shahed, who were heading towards these cities.

According to the military, as of 23:25, enemy drones were spotted over five regions, namely:

in Chernihiv,

in the center of Kharkivska Street,

in the north of Dnipropetrovska oblast,

in the east and southwest of Poltava,

and in the west of Cherkasy region.

Residents of the regions where enemy drones were spotted are asked to stay in safe places, remember the "two walls" rule and observe information silence, not to film or post data on air defense operations online.

Current map of air alerts in Ukraine as of 23:24