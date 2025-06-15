$41.490.00
Netanyahu: Israel eliminated top Iranian intelligence leaders, claims of assassination plots against Khamenei are lies.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Israeli Prime Minister announced the elimination of top intelligence officials, denying plans to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader. It was also reported that a top police officer had been eliminated.

Netanyahu: Israel eliminated top Iranian intelligence leaders, claims of assassination plots against Khamenei are lies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the deaths of top Iranian intelligence officials, but denied plans to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

During a Fox News broadcast, the Israeli prime minister announced the deaths of the head of Iranian intelligence and his deputy in Tehran. We are talking about Mohammad Kazemi and Hassan Mohaqqeq.

The death of police chief Ahmadreza Radan, better known as the "Tehran butcher", was also reported. According to media reports, he was personally involved in the suppression of protests and mass executions of opposition members.

At the same time, Reuters, citing top US officials, reported that Israel was allegedly preparing to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The head of the Israeli government denied this.

There are so many different reports about conversations that never happened that I am not going to go into them

he said, answering a question from the host.

Reminder

As a result of Iran's recent attack on Israel, five Ukrainian citizens were killed. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three of the dead were minors.

UNN also reported that the IDF eliminated at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists.

Yevhen Ustimenko

