Ukrainian UAV strike on Yelabuga: General Staff confirms hit
Kyiv • UNN
On June 15, explosions occurred in Yelabuga. Ukrainian UAVs attacked the site of Russian drone production. Injuries reported
On Sunday, June 15, explosions occurred in the city of Yelabuga (Tatarstan) due to an attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the production site of Russian strike drones. It is reported that one person died and there are also wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram - publics and "Media", as well as General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
